A 27-year-old man, Ifeanyi Oguejiofor, of Ezimuko Nsukwu village, Abatete, in the Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State, has allegedly killed his father, Osita Oguejiofor, for refusing to buy him a motorcycle.

The incident happened around 8am on Saturday.

Ifeanyi, it was gathered, stabbed his father to death with a kitchen knife.

He was also said to have stabbed his mother several times with the same knife; but she survived the attack.

A witness, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told our correspondent that the suspect, in an attempt to commit suicide, stabbed himself as well.

He said, “Trouble started around 8am on Saturday when the young man, a commercial motorcycle rider, approached his father and demanded the money he had requested for the procurement of a new motorcycle. He said the one he was using for his business had worn out.

“His father told him that he had no money to buy a new motorcycle, but that he would buy a new engine for the old motorcycle.

“The father’s response did not go down well with him and he went to the kitchen, grabbed a knife and pounced on his father. He stabbed him repeatedly on the neck and shoulder till he slumped and gave up the ghost.

“After finishing with his father, he descended on the mother, who had been crying for help when her husband was under attack by their son. He stabbed her on the ribs and shoulder and as she fell on the ground, he thought she was also dead.

“He began to stab himself to commit suicide, but passersby and neighbours intervened by alerting a vigilance group and the police. He was arrested.”

The suspect was reported to have said a spirit asked him to kill his parents.

The Divisional Police Officer of Ogidi, Mr. Mark Ijarafu, confirmed the incident.

He said the corpse of the father had been deposited in the Iyi-Enu Mission Hospital morgue, Ogidi, while the mother was taken to an undisclosed hospital for treatment.

“The suspect is in our cell, while investigation is ongoing,” he added.