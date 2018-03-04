A 13-year-old boy has been reportedly killed while scrambling for money thrown by a federal lawmaker near the Bauchi-Maiduguri highway.

The boy, whose name was given as Bappah Adamu, was said to have been knocked down by a vehicle while trying to get money thrown by Halliru Jika, the Member representing Ganjuwa/Darazo federal constituency in the House of Representatives.

The incident reportedly occurred at Konkiyel village when the lawmaker was leaving the town after inspecting a project he is executing there.

A source in the town, Safiyanu Konkiyel, said the legislator threw the money into the air near the highway and people rushed to pick the Naira notes scattered on the road.

It was said that in the process of trying to get his share of the money, Adamu was knocked down by a vehicle.

When contacted on the telephone, the Police in Darazo said they could not confirm the incidence because the matter was not reported to them.

Speaking to newsmen on the matter, a politician in the area‎ said he was aware that the lawmaker visited Darazo, Soro and Konkyel on Saturday.

He added that he was aware that the lawmaker was booed in Soro, but he could not confirm the death of the 13-year-old boy in Konkiyel town.‎

But in a swift reaction, Jika said the death of the boy had nothing to do with his visit.

Jika, who spoke to a reporter on the telephone, said the boy was knocked down by a car about an hour after he had left Konkiyel town.

He also said that no incidence happened in Soro where he allegedly spent more than an hour before leaving; adding, “the reports are mischievous and targeted at me by my political opponents.”