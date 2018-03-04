The Nigeria Police Force, Ogun State Command, has shot dead two members of kidnap syndicate when they engaged men of FSARS in gun battle in a bid to rescue an abducted women.

The spokesman for Nigeria Police, Ogun State, on behalf of the state Commissioner CP Ahmed Illiyasu stated that “Trouble started at about 1:00pm when a distress call was made to the Police that one Mrs Ajayi a pastor’s wife has been kidnapped along Abeokuta Ibadan road.”

”The women who boarded a taxi going to Eleweran was forcefully taken to kila area of Odeda Local Government where she was taken into a bush and held hostage.”

The kidnappers there and then put a call across to her husband informing him that his wife is in their custody and that the sum of #2million Naira should be paid for her release.”

Meanwhile the husband quickly informed the Police, consequence upon which the Commissioner of Police Cp Ahmed Iliyasu gave a marching order to the officer in-charge FSARS DSP Uba Adam to go after the kidnappers, rescue the victim and apprehend the suspects.

The FSARS led by DSP Ubah and his men took to the bush where the suspect were technically traced to, and engaged them in gun battle to which two of them were shot dead.

Also a Policeman was also injured and currently undergoing treatment in an hospital while the victim was rescued unhurt. Recovered from the suspects are two locally made single barred guns and four live cartridges.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Cp Ahmed Iliyasu, appraised the gallantry display of his men has enjoined members of the public to always report any Criminal incident to the Police on time.