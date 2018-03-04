A Magistrate Court, sitting in Osogbo, on Friday ordered that a teenager, identified as Ogunniran Opeyemi (19), Fatai Mumuni (40), Rafiu Akeem (20) and Omisakin Sunday (20) be remanded in Ilesa prison custody for allegedly stealing a guitar, valued at N150,000, one Plasma television, four DVD players, two laptops and other items, being properties of Union Baptist Church, Odiolowo, Osogbo, Osun State.

The accused were docked on a 4-count charge, bothering on conspiracy, stealing and felony.

According to the Police Prosecutor, Inspector Olayiwola Rasaq, the accused persons conspired among themselves to commit the offence on the 28th of February, 2018 at about 3.45 am.

He informed the court that items allegedly stolen accordingly by the suspects include four DVD players, one stabiliser, one DSTV decoder, one guitar, two laptops, one Plasma television, two keyboards, two standing fans, one Central Processing Unit (CPU), two speakers, one unregistered Jincheng motorcycle, one sewing machine, among others.

Olayiwola further explained that the accused persons allegedly broke into one Union Baptist Church, located at Odi Olowo in Osogbo with intent to commit felony and unlawful act.

The prosecutor maintained that the offences committed by the accused persons were contrary to Section 415 and punishable under Sections 516, 430 (1), 390 (9) of the Criminal Code, Cap 34, Volume 11, Laws of Osun State of Nigeria, 2003.

However, Barrister Okobie Najite appeared as defence counsel for all the accused person as the teenager, Oguniiran Opeyemi and Fatai Mumuni pleaded not guilty to the charges, while two others entered a plea guilty to all the four count charges, levelled against them.

Presiding Magistrate A.O Ayilara subsequently ordered that all the accused persons be remanded in Ilesa prison custody and adjourned the case to 4th of April, 2018 for hearing.