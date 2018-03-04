Mr. Ifenayi Oguejiofor, 27-year-old commercial motor-cycle operator (Okada), has been arrested for allegedly killing his father and stabbing his step-mother.

He was alleged to have killed his father with a knife and nearly stabbed his mother to death in Abatete community in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The incident occurred on Saturday, barely one week after a man killed his four children, including his 18-year-old maid in Awada Obosi in the local government.

According to his mother, Josephine, who survived the attack, the suspect-son has been demanding money from her and his father since Friday.

She alleged that the Oguejiofor attacked them because they could not raise the money he requested.

Ogueofor has been arrested by the police while the Command has begun an investigation into the matter.

In another development, about 10 suspects were paraded at the Police Headquarters in Amawbia, for sundry crimes including child trafficking, armed robbery and kidnapping.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr Garba Umar, who paraded the suspects said that guns, money and charms among other items recovered from them.

He also uses the occasion to issue a 21-day ultimatum to individuals, vigilante and neighbourhood watch groups, town union, hunters, and night watchmen who are in possession of all categories of prohibited firearms to surrender them.

The police commissioner warned that the declaration was a directive from the Inspector General of Police and that the State Command has set up a nine-man taskforce for the mop-up operation.

He further called on residents to support the police in their effort to protect the lives and property of the people of the state.