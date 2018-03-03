A 30-year-old suspected member of a kidnapping gang, operating in Agbor area of Delta State, Chima Chekube, has walked himself into police net after he was sighted wearing the cloth and shoe of one of his victims, Pascal Izunna.

Chima, who was said to have confessed to the crime, led operatives to arrest seven other members of the gang. They were recently paraded by the state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr. Muhammad Mustafa.

Izunna was abducted right in his compound with his Toyota Highlander SUV with registration number ABJ 279 HS being deployed as get away means by the hoodlums.

The gang of kidnappers had laid ambush in the compound, and pounced on the couple as they drove in, robbing them of their phones, small ecolac box containing clothes, shoes, and handbag before whisking him away to unknown destination.

Later, the kidnappers contacted the victim’s family who coughed out ransom of N1.2 million for the release of the victim.

But few days after the release, the victim’s wife, Miracle Izunna sighted and identified her husband’s cloth and shoe being worn by the suspect, Chima.

She also identified Chima as one of the suspected kidnappers who attacked them at their compound few days earlier, and quickly alerted the police.

According to the CP, Mr. Mustafa, Chima was swiftly arrested, and during a search conducted on him, the victim’s Huawei phone, Samsung and personal properties were recovered from him.

Saying that the matter was still under investigation, Mustafa gave the names of other suspects as Chinedu Anene (25), Nichodemus Itoeme (23), Arimoku Sylvester (37), Akan Moses (24), Mukpa Moses (19), Nnamdi Augustine (18) and Ise Monday (31).