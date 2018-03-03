The kidnapped wife and child of reporter of Voice of America (VOA) in Kaduna have been freed.

They were kidnapped on Wednesday at about 1:30 am.

In the process of their kidnap, the gunmen killed a member of staff of Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), who rushed out to help the victims.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the VOA’s reporter, Malam Nasir Birnin-Yero, on Saturday in Kaduna confirmed the release of his wife and child.

Birnin-Yaro said, they were released at 9:00pm on Friday at Sabon Birni, a village near Kaduna International airport.

“When the abductors contacted me they demanded for N12 million as ransom for their release.

“The abductors told me they came to kidnap me but they didn’t find me, so if I want to see my family I most pay the money or I will never see them.

“But we pleaded with them and they later agree to take N2 million which we paid before they were released.’’

He appealed to the government to summon more political will to stop the kidnap menace.