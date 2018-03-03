Officials of the Lagos State Government have raided a baby factory in Lekki area of the state run by a Togolese woman.

The officials rescued three children and arrested the Togolese woman along with a pregnant woman and seven others, who were brought to the Ministry of Youth and Social Development on Friday evening.

The raid at Baboon Village, Ajele area of Ajah, was conducted with the backing of 20 policemen from the Ajah Police Station and Area ‘J’ Police Command.

Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Agboola Dabiri, said the ministry received a report of a woman who allegedly harboured pregnant ladies, kept them until they delivered and sold the babies under the guise of being a traditional birth attendant.

“Surveillance was carried out on the location, a shanty area off Mobil Road, Ajah area of Lekki. The assistance of the Area ‘J’ Police Command and the Ajah Police Station was sought and they deployed 20 police officers to assist with the mission.

“Adults (including the suspected perpetrator) were apprehended along with three babies, two of whom were extremely sick,” he said.

Dabiri said the government had recently issued two weeks’ ultimatum to people running illegal homes to close them or have them registered or face the wrath of the law, adding that the raid on the illegal home was after the expiration of the ultimatum.

The prime suspect, Mrs. Regina Bankole, who said she was from Togo but married to a Nigerian, denied that she ran a baby factory, but admitted that she was a traditional birth attendant, a job she had been doing for the about 30 years.

She said she did not sell babies and that she was well known in the area as a traditional birth attendant who handled delivery for pregnant women in the traditional way.

Bankole also said she registered with the Eti-Osa Local Government Area as a traditional birth attendant and that she was preparing to take a course in traditional birth process.

She said one of the three babies recovered from her place was her child and that the other two belonged to someone else kept in her custody.