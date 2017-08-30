The management of the University of Port Harcourt has confirmed that the suspected ritualist, Ifeanyi Dike Maxwell, declared wanted by the Nigeria Police for raping to death and cutting of some vital organs of an eight-year-old girl in Port Harcout is indeed a 200 level student of its Physics department.

UNIPORT management had at in the wake of the incident promised to verify whether fleeing suspect is its student.

Dr Williams Wodi, a Deputy Registrar and spokesman of the University has now confirmed that Ifeanyi Dike Maxwell who escaped from the Police custody is a student of the institution before the criminal act.

UNIPORT also pledged to collaborate with the Police in anyway possible to rearrest the suspect to set example to other students that the institution does no condone criminality.

The latest is the unconfirmed report has it that an unnamed Divisional Police Officer, DPO, has been apprehended to say all he knows about the suspect’s escape.

A N1million reward has been put up by the Police for anybody with information tat could lead to his arrest.