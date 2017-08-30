Unknown gunmen again hijacked an 18-seater commercial bus kidnapping 11 passengers in Ahoada bound bus at Ndele-Elele-Alimini axis of the East-West road along the Emohua local government area of Rivers State last night, Monday August 29.

The Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Zaki Ahmed, who confirmed the incident said the bus left the Rumuokoro Park in Obio-Akpor local government area to Ahoada before armed gunmen intercepted the bus at gun point after mounting a barricade and shooting sporadically.

- Advertisement -

CP Ahmed assured that is men are combing the bushes around the area to ensure a quick release of the kidnap victims.

He added that three of the passengers were dropped off at Ndele, while five of them later escaped from the grip of the kidnappers under the cover of darkness.

He further reassured that his officers and men will regularly patrol the road to ensure the safety of commutters on the road.

The CP asked the members of the public to feel free and call him with useful information about crimes and criminalities in the state.