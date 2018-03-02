Ogun State Police Command has rescued a woman, from the kidnappers’ den while two of the abductors were shot dead.

The victim, simply identified as Mrs Ajayi, according to a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, was kidnapped after boarding a taxi going to Eleweran in the state capital.

She was subsequently held hostage by the abductors in a bush in Killa village in Odeda Local Government Area of the state.

The PPRO said the abductors later contacted her husband demanding for N2 million ransom but instead, the husband contacted the police.

Oyeyemi said following a directive from the State Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, a team of Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad led by its leader, Uba Adam, was deployed to track the kidnappers.

He said the team, following intelligence gathering, traced the syndicate to their hideout where they engaged the police in a gun duel lasting about an hour.

According to him, while the victim was rescued unhurt, a police officer was reportedly injured and receiving treatment in a hospital.

The statement read in part, “Luck ran against two members of kidnap syndicate when they engaged men of FSARS in gun battle in a bid to rescue an abducted woman.

“Trouble started when a distress call was made to the Police that one Mrs Ajayi, a pastor’s wife, has been kidnapped along Abeokuta-Ibadan Road.

“The woman, who boarded a taxi going to Eleweran was forcefully taken to Killa area of Odeda where she was taken to a bush and held hostage.

“The kidnappers there and then put a call across to her pastor husband informing him that his wife is in their custody and that the sum of N2million should be paid for her release.

“The pastor quickly informed the Police, consequence upon which the Commissioner of Police CP Ahmed Iliyasu, gave a marching order to the officer in-charge FSARS, DSP Uba Adam, to go after the hoodlums, rescue the victim and apprehend the suspects.

“In compliance with CP’s directive, the O/C FSARS led his men to the bush where the suspect were technically traced to, and engaged them in gun battle which lasted for about 45 minutes.

“At the end of the encounter, two members of the syndicate were shot and arrested but gave up the ghost on the way to hospital. One Policeman was also injured and undergoing treatment in an hospital while the victim was rescued unhurt.”

He said two locally made single barred guns and four live cartridges were recovered from the suspects.