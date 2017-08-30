The notorious kidnap kingpin, Chukwudubem Onwuamadike, alias Evans, on Wednesday pleaded guilty to the kidnapping charges preferred against him.

The PUNCH reports that Evans and his five other accomplices were arraigned before a Lagos State High Court on two counts bordering on kidnap.

A source had earlier told the national daily that “Investigation into crimes committed by Evans has been concluded before the expiration of the 90 days remand order granted by the Federal High Court.

“Evan’s first case is the kidnap of Mr. Donatus Dunu in Ilupeju, Lagos whom he collected N150m ransom from. The case will be coming up in Ikeja High Court 18 before Justice Oshodi on Wednesday (today).

“Evans and 15 of his gang members have so far been arrested and are facing 14 substantive cases (10 in Lagos and four in Edo State), carrying 52 charges of multiple murders, armed robberies, kidnappings, unlawful possession of firearms, unlawful possession of ammunition, among others.

“Wednesday’s case is one of the 14 cases. Evans and five of his gang members who participated in Mr. Donatus Dunu’s kidnapping will be arraigned.

“The remaining 13 cases relating to 13 more victims and other gang members of Evans not yet arraigned will come up on subsequent dates that the respective high courts and Federal High Court will schedule,” the source added.