An Ebute Meta Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Friday remanded a security guard, Sunday Alani, in prison for allegedly shooting down a policeman.

Alani had allegedly shot and killed Insp. Tariye Ogbise with an unlicensed gun.

Magistrate Kofo Ariyo ordered that the accused should be kept behind bars at Ikoyi Prisons pending advice from the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Alani, who lives at No. 36, Olusegun Aregbesola St., Abule-Egba, a Lagos suburb, is standing trial on a charge of murder.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Sgt. Yomi Egunjobi, told the court that the accused committed the offence on Feb. 4 at No. 36, Olusegun Aregbesola St., Abule-Egba.

He alleged that the accused had fatally shot Insp. Tariye Ogbise.

The offence contravened Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The case has been adjourned until April 3 for DPP’s advice.