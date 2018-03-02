The Lagos State High Court in Ikeja on Friday dismissed the bail application filed by Victor Aduba, who is facing criminal charges alongside alleged notorious kidnapper, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, alias Evans.

Justice Hakeem Oshodi, in his ruling, said he was persuaded by the prosecution’s argument that Aduba was a flight risk, more so, as he had no relation in Lagos.

The judge held that Aduba did not place sufficient material before the court to make the court exercise its discretion in his favour.

“The bail application is hereby refused and is dismissed,” Justice Oshodi held.

Aduba, Evans and four others were arraigned before the judge on August 30, 2017 on two charges bordering on conspiracy and kidnapping.

The other defendants are Uche Amadi, Ogechi Uchechukwu, Okuchukwu Nwachukwu and Chilaka Ifeanyi.

Proceedings in case was however stalled on Friday as Evans’ lawyer, Mr. Olukoya Ogungbeje, was absent.

While adjourning the matter till March 16, 2018, following prayer for same by the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions, Mrs. Titilayo Shita-Bey, the judge said he hoped that the letter written by Ogungbeje to seek an adjournment was not a ploy to frustrate the case.

Earlier, the judge, in a short ruling, foreclosed the opportunity of the 4th defendant, Nwachukwu, to cross-examine the first prosecution witness, Mr. Anselem Dunu.

The witness is the elder brother of the Chief Executive Officer of Maydon Pharmaceutical Limited, Donatus Dunu, who was allegedly kidnapped by the gang sometime in February this 2017.

The judge’s decision to foreclose Nwachukwu’s chance of cross-examining Dunu was based on Nwachukwu’s unwillingness to cross-examine the witness by himself as he was not represented by any lawyer on Friday.

The lead prosecuting counsel, Shitta-Bey, had urged the court not to allow Nwachukwu’s failure to get a lawyer to stop Friday’s proceedings.

She said, “The matter was adjourned for continuation of trial, particularly cross-examination of PW1 by the 4th defendant.

“That the 4th defendant is not represented by counsel should not prevent the cross-examination of the witness from going on.

“He has been given ample opportunity by this court to get counsel of his choice.”