A woman has been convicted of defaming the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministry, as she claimed that her son had gone missing after she dropped him off at the worship centre.

The prosecutor, Zannan Dalhatu, told the court that Loveth Matidon had reported at the Utako Police Station Abuja on February 27 that her son was missing.

Dalhatu said Matidon, on that same date, reported that she dropped her three-year-old son at the MFM, Abuja, but could not locate him when she returned.

He said it was revealed during police investigation that Matidon actually kept her son somewhere, went to the church and claimed he was missing.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened sections 178 and 288 of the Penal Code.

Consequently, the Karmo Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, on Friday ordered that Matidon be given four strokes of the cane for giving false information.

Matidon, who resides at Wuye, Abuja, had pleaded guilty to two counts of giving false information and defamation leveled against her.

The judge, Abubakar Sadiq, gave the order after the convict pleaded guilty and begged the court for leniency.

Sadiq said the court might not be lenient with her the next time she is brought before it.