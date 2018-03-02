After practising for 5 years, a fake lawyer identified as one Beatrice Obiageli Nnamuoh has been arrested.

The 35-year-old woman was paraded alongside other suspects at the Imo State Police Command Headquarters in Owerri on Thursday.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Chris Ezike, confiming her arrest told newsmen that the suspect from Iyiawu Village, Onitsha, Anambra State, but resident at Okporo, Orlu, Imo State, was arrested on February, 1, after defrauding members of the public of various sums totally over N342,000.00, with the pretence of selling auction vehicles to them having severally posed as a lawyer.

Upon interrogation, the suspect confessed to the Police of being fake Lawyer and had been in practice for the past five years.

She also confessed to have forged the letter headed papers bearing Basil C. Okereke – Seat of Wisdom Chambers No. 10 Orlu/Amakohia Road.

Lawyers Gown, Wig, Collaret, letter headed papers and case diaries were discovered at her residence.

CP Chris Ezike added that she would be charged to Court as soon as investigations were over.