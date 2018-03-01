The Commissioner of Police for Lagos State, Edgal Imohimi, on Thursday paraded 255 suspects arrested during a raid at Akala-Mushin and Idi-Oro areas of Lagos State.

The police said the raid became pertinent because of the brazen nature of criminals living amongst the people attack residents and law enforcement officers with impunity.

A statement by the spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, Chile Oti, said sequel to this, Imohimi ordered a raid of identified criminal enclaves in Akala-Mushin and Idi-Oro.

During the raid, Oti said these criminal elements resisted the police by hurling stones and different types of missiles at them, breaking windscreens of few vehicles parked on the roadsides.

He added: “This did not deter the police from arresting 255 suspects comprising of 246 males and nine females, seizing 39 big bags of weeds suspected to be Indian hemp and recovering of two pump action rifles and ammunition in the process.

“Part of those arrested were those caught breaking car windshields.”

Imohimi vowed that the Command will not rest until drug peddlers, cultists and armed criminals are rid from the streets of Lagos.

Oti added: “The Command hereby advises parents, guardians and stakeholders to warn their children and wards to stay criminals of enclaves and avoid mingling with criminals.”

Imohimi has vowed that the raid will continue in all places identified by police intelligence unit as black spots .

Investigation has been concluded and all those arrested have been charged to court.