Kano State Hisbah Board said it arrested no fewer than 48 beggars in Kano metropolis last month for allegedly violating the law banning street begging in the state.

Malam Dahiru Nuhu, the officer in charge of Anti-Begging Unit of the Board, disclosed this while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday in Kano.

Nuhu said that the suspects -10 children and 38 adults – were arrested during different raids in the metropolis,

He said the arrests were carried out in areas around motor parks and hospitals.

He said, although, the suspects were released after confirming that they were first time offenders but they were warned by the officers of the board.

The officer disclosed that 30 missing “street children” (almajiri) were brought by good Samaritan for safe return to their various schools.

He said the board had received 36 cases on matrimonial disputes, disputes between neighbours, prostitution and lost but found.

Nuhu urged people to shun begging and learn to use their hands for productive ventures to better their lives.

NAN reports that violation of the law banning street begging in the state attracts a minimum of three months jail term.