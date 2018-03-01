An explosion has occurred on a petrol pipeline in Baruwa community, a suburb of Lagos state.

The Baale of Baruwa community, Alhaji Khalil Baruwa told newsmen that miscreants who indulge in illegal scooping of petrol struck the area early and in an attempt to steal petroleum products which resulted in the fire incident.

The Baale said he quickly alerted authorities when he noticed the movement and that relevant government agencies have responded.

“I am just coming from the local government council, the fire started early this morning, (Thursday) but as I speak with you the fire has been put off”, he said on phone.

Confirming the incident to newsmen, Mr. Agono Godwin the public relations officer of the Pipeline and Products Marketing Company, PPMC, a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, said though he could not say exactly what led to the fire but they received emergency call about the incident and quickly deployed their personnel whom he said were yet to return to base and put their reports together.

“I can confirm we received a call to that effect and we responded but as at now I cannot confirm if there are casualties or determine the extent of damage, however in any case we are responding accordingly”, he said.