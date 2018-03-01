An Ado-Ekiti Customary ‎Court on Thursday dissolved a three-year-union between Owoeye Oluwafemi and his wife, Abigail, over threat to life and frequent fights.

The President of the court, Mrs Olayinka Akomolede, who gave the ruling, noted that the marriage had broken down irretrievably.

She awarded the custody ‎of the only child of the union to the respondent (Abigail) for proper care and upbringing.

Akomolede said the petitioner (Owoeye) should pay N4,000 monthly through the court’s registrar to the respondent as feeding allowance for the child with effect from March 31.

“The petitioner shall also be responsible for the education of the child at all levels,’’ she said.

Akomolede granted the petitioner an unrestricted access to the child, warning against any form of molestation or harassment from the estranged wife.

Earlier, Oluwafemi, 42, a civil servant, had told the court that the wife moved into his house in 2013 and that the union produced a son.

‎He said the woman had always threatened to kill him whenever they had a misunderstanding.

“She tried to carry out her threat 0n November 7, 2017, when she accused me of having a secret affair with a woman called Funke; she broke a bottle and threatened to stab me with it.’’

‎Oluwafemi said the woman lacked respect for him and that she does not love him.

He urged the court to dissolve the union for him to have a piece of mind.

The respondent, Abigail, 38, a trader, said she had never threatened the husband with a broken bottle or knife as he claimed.

She, however, did not object to the dissolution of the marriage.

“We have been living separately since May 2017 and before then he had stopped performing his `duties’ as a responsible husband,’’ she told the court.