Disaster struck on Monday February 26, 2018 at Pete’s Bar and Lounge of the Trans Amusement Park, Bodija Area of Ibadan when one of the patrons, Taye Adeleke was accidentally shot dead by the men of Operation Burst.

Though, the magazine gathered that trouble started when the deceased, who was in the company of his twin brother, Kehinde, got into an argument over parking space on the premises of the park.

When the argument wanted to get out of hands, it was gathered that the owner of the bar, Mr. Seyi Olusa, called on the men of the Operation Burst who were guarding the premises for intervention.

According to a source, one of the officers accidentally fired a shot which hit the deceased.

Meanwhile, the owner of the bar, Seyi Olusa has been detained at the Iyaganku Police Station for an undisclosed offence.

Also, in a statement by the Oyo State Government on the matter, the bar has been closed indefinitely over the unfortunate incidence.

The Executive Secretary, Bureau of Investment Promotion and Public Private Partnerships, Mr. Yinka Fatoki, said that the management of the Trans Wonderland Nigeria Plc communicated the decision to close the bar to the government, explaining that a three months quit notice had earlier been issued to the company effective January 12, 2018 over the allegation of the public sale and use of illicit drugs in the park by patrons of Pete’s Bar & Lounge.

Mr. Fatoki said that the management of Trans Wonderland had also issued a warning correspondence to The Chairman of Pete’s Bar on November 17, 2017 over the issue of illicit drugs which led to the quit notice following non-compliance.

He stated that there was a scuffle at the bar on February 26, 2018 which led to the accidental discharge from one of the security operatives invited to ensure calm and orderliness, saying that the incident has been reported to Sango Police Station for further investigation.