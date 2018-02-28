A 68-year-old man, John Ekeh, who allegedly produced adulterated fan milk under the brand name, Fandago drinks, is to cool his heels in prison pending the fulfillment of his bail conditions.

The accused, who lives at Aluminum Village, Dopemu in Lagos, was granted a bail of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum, according to the ruling of an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The Chief Magistrate, L. Y. Balogun, who gave the ruling, said the sureties should be gainfully employed with an evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

She said the accused, who is facing a charge of adulteration, should remain in Kirikiri Prisons pending when the bail conditions would be met.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The accused allegedly committed the offence in the night of January 23 at 7.50 p.m. at his home in Otubu area of Agege, a Lagos suburb, the prosecution told the court.

The Police Prosecutor, Rachael Williams, said the accused adulterated fan milk branded as Fandago drinks as products of Fan Milk Company Ltd, situated at Ogba in Lagos.

“The accused poured sachet water into fan milk bottles, mixed it with Nutri C thereby rendering the products noxious, dangerous, unfit for human consumption and sold same to (the) general public,” she told the court.

The prosecutor said a letter had been sent to the Director-General, National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Oshodi, to conduct a laboratory analysis of the contents of the Fandago drinks.

Mr. Williams also alleged that the accused had no sealing machine to seal the fake products.

The offence contravenes Section 160 (b) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The Section prescribes a seven-year jail term for adulteration of products.

The magistrate adjourned the case until March 15.