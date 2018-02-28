Following Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ibrahim K. Idris’ directive to all Commissioners of Police across the states in Nigeria to flush out proliferation of illegal arms and ammunition, the Kebbi State Police Command has busted an illegal gun manufacturer and buyers syndicate.

Kebbi State Police Commissioner, Mr. Ibrahim M. Kabiru, confirmed the development, on Wednesday, while parading the suspects.

He disclosed that the syndicate was arrested at Unguwar Dan-Sanda, Bena village in Danko/Wasagu local government of the state.

Kabiru who gave the gun-runner suspect’s name as Abu Alkali aka ‘Wizi’, said the Command was on trail of other members of the group especially the manufacturer making the weapons to suspected criminals.

It was gathered that the syndicate was selling double barrel at the rate of N6,000 while single barrel cost N3,000 each.

“On the 17th February, 2018 at about 1630hrs ,one Abu Alkali aka ‘Wizi’ of Unguwa Dan-Sanda, Bena, Danko/Wasagu Local Government Area was arrested by the Police and recovered a total of eleven assorted weapons.

“These includes:six double barrel and five single barrel guns. Investigation is ongoing to arrest other members of the syndicate,” he said.

He advised any person in the state in possession of fire arms to surrender it to the police stressed that all “licenses issued out for legal possession of fire arms have expired, therefore, anybody caught with the weapons would be prosecuted accordingly”.

The Commissioner of Police also paraded five other armed robbers who specialised in snatching commercial motorcycles in the state said that ” twelve such suspects have been charged to Court for prosecution and remanded in Prison custody.”

While speaking with newsmen, Abu Alkali, the suspected gun-runner, claimed that he was a vigilante member and was sent to buy the weapons from the manufacturer to be used to fight herdsmen.

“I was sent to buy the riffles which we call ‘Mairairai’. When I led the police to the manufacturer house, he had ran away. I don’t know his name. I was sent by my people because we want to use the guns to fight herdsmen,” he was quoted as saying.