The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Jigawa said on Wednesday that it had arrested two suspected Indian hemp vendors in Babura Local Government Area.

Spokesman of the Corps, Malam Adamu Shehu, told leadership reporters in Dutse that the suspects were arrested in a bush in Aduware village by Special Squad of the command deployed in the area.

“The suspects were arrested at about 11 a.m. by a special squad deployed in the area after receiving intelligence reports about their nefarious activities,” he said.

Shehu explained that the suspected were arrested with three bundles and 30 wraps of weeds suspected to be Indian hemp, valued at about N9, 500.

He added that 16 unused and eight used pieces of rubber solution popularly known as “sholisho’’, five wraps of Captain Black mixture, assorted psychotropic substances and the N9, 130 were also recovered from the suspects.

According to him, the suspects have been handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in the state for further action.