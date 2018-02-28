The Police Command in Enugu State has arrested an armed robber, Chukwudi Eze, who has been terrorising residents of Enugu city.

The command’s Spokesman, SP Ebere Amaraizu, said in a statement on Wednesday in Enugu that the suspect was arrested by police operatives of the New Haven Division on Feb. 25 at about 6 a.m., following a distress call.

Amaraizu said a locally fabricated revolver pistol and its two 9-mm live ammunition were recovered from the robber. According to him, Eze claimed to have hailed from Mgbo in Ebonyi.

“It was gathered that the suspect along with others now at large had allegedly in the early hours of the morning of the said date and armed with gun and a knife pounced on their victim around Niger Foundation Hospital axis of the independence layout of Enugu.

“They inflicted injury on him and robbed him of his phone and other valuables. It was further gathered that this was going on until the police operatives were alerted and when they arrived, they were able to round up Chukwudi Eze, while others escaped,’’ the police spokesman said.

He said the suspect had been helping the police in their investigation.