The Social Development Secretariat (SDS) of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), on Tuesday, said it would rehabilitate its Rehabilitation Centre in Sabon Lugbe in Abuja, and move any arrested commercial sex worker to the centre for rehabilitation and training.

SDS Secretary, Oladimeji Ali Hassan, who stated this during a press conference in Abuja, said efforts were on to rid the city of commercial sex workers who have constituted the huge nuisance in the territory.

According to him, “the FCTA has a task force on the ground that picks them up from the streets. Ours is to rehabilitate them. We hope to embark on the massive training of the commercial sex workers in all kinds of skills and give them starter-packs after graduation so that they do not return to the trade.

“Some of them need as little as N50, 000. It is not just enough to pick them up from the streets without having a system to keep them away from going back to the streets. We are going to rehabilitate the centre and put the necessary facilities in place for them to be taken there when picked up.” He assured.

Hassan stressed that the FCT administration would also pay attention to the Lepers Colony in Yangoji and the Disabled Colony in Karmajij by providing needed facilities, including the installation of a transformer in Karmajiji.

On the poor state of the Nyanya Youth Centre, Hassan said that the FCT administration would rehabilitate the centre and also go into partnerships with other organizations, including the National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) to keep it functional at all times.

Also speaking, the Director, Youth Development, Ereodichukwu Anuwokwu, revealed that the Secretariat would empower more than 500 youths with different skills that would make them self-employed and self-reliant.

“We plan to sensitize over 500 youths on the need for self-employment and self-reliance, and also show them opportunities available in different skills. We urge them to be more resourceful and acquire skills that will help them to be independent in life,” he added.