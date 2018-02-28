AN Ebute Meta Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday sentenced a 23-year old man, Sunday Stephen, to one-month imprisonment for stealing 35 side mirrors of vehicles.

Magistrate O.O.A. Fowowe-Erusiafe, who sentenced the convict, however, gave him an option of carrying out 100 hours of community service or payment of N10,000 fine.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the convict, who was arraigned on Feb. 20, had pleaded guilty to the one-count charge of stealing.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Courage Ekhiorahan had told the court that the accused committed the offence on Feb. 19.

He said the convict illegally entered Otumara mechanic village at Ilaje Costain and removed 35 side mirrors from different vehicles parked at the workshop for repairs.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened Section 287 (1) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.