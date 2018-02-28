The three men who allegedly threatened Prince Abayomi Onilere’s life and impersonated the Nigeria Police and Nigerian Army on Tuesday appeared in an Ebute Meta Magistrates’ Court.

The accused: James Abel, 30, Loveth John, 24 and Sunday Jeremiah, 23, are facing a four-count-charge of impersonation, stealing, obtaining under false pretext and threat to life.

The trio, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Insp. Chinalu Uwadione, the prosecuting counsel, told the court that the accused committed the offences between Jan. 1 to Feb. 20 at. No. 16 Macqueen St. Sabo, Yaba.

He said that the accused had impersonated as members of the Nigeria Police and Nigerian Army and had threatened the life of the complainant, Onilere and his siblings.

The prosecuting counsel said the accused had forcibly taken possession of a plot of land at Yaba and had demolished the structures on the land.

Uwadione also said that the accused and another now at large had stolen and falsely obtained N2 million from Onilere as payment for the land.

The offences contravened Sections 53, 58 (2), 77, 278 and 337 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mrs A.S. Okubule admitted the accused to a bail of N200, 000 with two sureties in like sum who she said must have their addresses verified.

She adjourned the case until March 26 for the mention.