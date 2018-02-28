The Kaduna State Police Command has arrested 18 persons in connection with a fresh violence that erupted in the state.

In a statement made available to journalists on Tuesday, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Mr Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the arrest of the suspects of Monday’s attack on Kasuwan Magani, Kajuru Local Government Area of the state.

“The police have arrested 18 persons in connection with the unfortunate crisis. The 18 persons are undergoing interrogation and we are strengthening security presence in the area,” he said.

At least seven people were killed and 15 others persons severely injured in the violence that broke out in the affected area.

Reports say that the violence initially started as a clash between youths belonging to two different religious groups on Sunday that later resulted in the burning of houses and destruction of other valuables in the area.

Following this unfortunate event, State Governor Nasiru El-Rufai vowed to track down the perpetrators of the act and prosecute them.

With this latest arrest, it tends to have fulfilled the promise made by the governor in barely 48 hours after the sad incident, Channels TV reports.

Aruwan added, “Today a team from the Kaduna State Security Council visited Kasuwan Magani. The team led by General Officer Commanding, 1 Division Nigerian Army, Major-General Mohammed Mohammed, included Commissioner of Police, Austin Iwar, Director of Department of State Services, Mohammed Wakili,” among others.

The GOC urged religious leaders to collaborate closely with the security agencies in ridding the state of criminals.

It is expected that the arrest would serve as a deterrent to others and perhaps console the families of the deceased.