The Osun State police command has announced the recovery of 20 vehicles from four members of a suspected car stealing syndicate already in their custody.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr. Olafimihan Adeoye, told reporters that the recovery was in addition to 19 vehicles the command had earlier recovered from syndicates in January.

He said the feat was a product of painstaking investigation leading to the recovery of additional 20 vehicles.

“On January 31, we announced the recovery of some vehicles by operatives of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) Osun Command. The detectives not relenting on their efforts recovered 20 additional vehicles stolen by the same gang. We also discovered that they did not only steal vehicles but are also involved in armed robbery.

“The stolen vehicles’ number plates and for some, their colours had already been changed, but the vehicles were recovered through their chassis and engine numbers. We are not resting on our oars as investigation are still ongoing to recover more vehicles and we hereby appeal to people whose cars were stolen to check at the command if their vehicles are part of the ones recovered,” he said.

He said eight persons, whose cars are part of the recovered vehicles, were already at the command to collect their vehicles, urging newsmen to help notify the public about the recovered vehicles.

In anther development, a 25-year-old man was also paraded by the police for breaking into a house in Osogbo, where he was alleged to have stolen a DVD and two handsets. The suspect was said to have committed the offence in January and arrested a month after with the stolen items and a cutlass used in his operation recovered from him.

The police spokesperson, DSP Folashade Odoro, said the suspect would be charged to court after completion of investigation.