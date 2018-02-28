Unknown gunmen on Tuesday kidnapped Chief Mfon Udoessien, the village head of Ikot Edet in Etim Ekpo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom.

Udoessien was said to have been abducted from his palace by the assailants after a fierce gun battle with the security agents drafted to provide security in the volatile area.

It was learnt that the monarch is a brother-in-law to a former Head of Civil Service in Akwa Ibom.

A resident of the area, identified as Eno, told newsmen that the monarch, a retired headmaster and former chairman, Nigeria Union of Teachers in the area, might have been abducted following his stance against cultism.

According to him, Udoessien has relentlessly been waging war against the activities of gunmen who have kidnapped no fewer than eight people in the village.

He said the whereabouts of the monarch remained unknown as the kidnappers were yet to contact the victim’s family.

“We think the kidnappers came after the village head because of how he has been opposing their activities.

“As of now, we don’t know his whereabouts as the kidnappers are yet to contact any members of the monarch’s family,” said the village resident.

Spokesman for the State Police Command, DSP Odiko Macdon, confirmed the incieent, saying that the incident occurred in the morning.

Macdon said a meeting of local government chairmen and security chiefs in the area had been convened to address the security challenges.

“Security measures are in place; we just concluded a meeting with all the local government chairmen and the security chiefs in the state.

“That issue came up during the meeting; it is being addressed.

“The monarch kidnap happened this morning and our men went into action immediately. The DPO led a team to the place,” he said.