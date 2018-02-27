The Enugu State Police Command has arrested no fewer than eleven persons suspected to be members of Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), an outlawed Biafran secessionist group.

The suspects were arrested on Tuesday around WAEC Bus-Stop in Independence Layout within Enugu metropolis, at about 1 p.m.

Ebere Amaraizu, the spokesman of the command confirmed the arrest in a statement on Tuesday.

The statement read in part: “They were nabbed based on intelligence information gathered which guided the police operatives on the successful operation.

“Those arrested are helping the operatives in their investigations in relation to their alleged nefarious activities and will be arraigned properly in a law court after investigations are concluded,” Amaraizu, a Superintendent of Police, said.

According to him, members of the public are enjoined to be law abiding and be security conscious.

“The command is also calling for members of the public to partner with police to ensure that the state continues to maintain the tempo of the safest and most secure state in the country,” Amaraizu said.