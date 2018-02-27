The Nasarawa State Police Command has given a 21-day ultimatum to all those in possession of illegal firearms in the state to surrender them or face arrest and prosecution.

The Command’s Spokesman, Kennedy Idirisu, a deputy superintendent of police, disclosed this on Tuesday in Lafia, the state capital.

He said the notification was in line with the directive of the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to Commissioners of Police to commence disarmament and recovery of prohibited firearms, ammunition and weapons in the possession of groups and individual(s) across the country.

“After expiration of the grace period, a Joint Task Enforcement Team will be constituted by the Command to commence the mop-up, seizure and recovery of all illegal and prohibited firearms and ammunition from individual(s) and groups, particularly the Vigilance Groups and Neighbourhood Watch, amongst others.

“The Command wants to categorically state that person(s) or groups thereafter seen or found to be in possession of any lethal weapon will be arrested and charged to court accordingly,” Mr. Idirisu added.

He stressed the need for all citizens to support the effort at checking the proliferation of arms and ammunition as a means of curbing cases of violent crimes and communal skirmishes, thereby reducing bloodletting.

“The command implores all to cooperate with us by giving useful and timely information on local manufacturers of firearms, person(s) in possession of firearms illegally or person(s) that are trading in firearms through the following numbers: 08108795930, 08112692680 and 08123821571,” he said.

The police spokesperson said the Command arrested 20 suspects and recovered some firearms in February.

He said the suspects were picked in various locations for offences such as robbery, culpable homicide, kidnapping and illegal possession of firearms.

He said the fire arms recovered included four assault rifles; six locally fabricated pistols and 220 rounds of live ammunition of different calibre.

According to him, the feat was recorded through the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) and with prompt information from members of the public.

Mr. Idrisu said some of the suspects had already been charged to court, while others were being investigated and would be charged later.