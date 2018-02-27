A 37-year-old First Bank Plc security guard, Jecob Oguche, who allegedly broke into the bank’s ATM room and stole N516, 000, was on Tuesday arraigned in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court, Lagos.

Oguche, who resides at No. 1, Ile-Anu St., Ijaiye, Ijokoro, a Lagos suburb, is facing a two-count charge of unlawful entry and stealing.

The prosecutor, Insp. Rachael Williams, told the court that the accused committed the offences on Feb. 18 at First Bank, Jankara Ijaiye, Lagos.

Williams said the accused unlawfully broke into one of the ATM rooms and stole the money.According to the prosecutor, the offences contravened Sections 287 (9b) and 309 (2) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Section 309 stipulates seven years imprisonment for offender.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Magistrate, Mrs L. Y. Balogun, granted the accused bail in the sum of N300, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

She adjourned the case until March 12 for mention.