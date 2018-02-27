The police on Tuesday arraigned a woman, Esther Nnachi and a man, Moses David, in a Karmo Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, over alleged N1.6 million visa fraud.

Nnachi of 22, Kukwaba St., Kubwa and David of 96, New Maitama Juji St., Kubwa, are facing three-count charge of joint act, criminal breach of trust and cheating.

The prosecutor, Mr Dalhatu Zannah, told the court that one Ekwelem Solomon of Ikedere Amaimo, Owerri, Imo, reported the matter at Utako Police Station on Feb. 24.

Zannah alleged that sometime in March, 2017, the complainant paid N1.6 million to the defendants to procure Australia visa and ticket for him.

He said that in false pretext, the defendants collected the money and promised to deliver the job within 16 days.

Zannah said that the defendants refused to deliver the job but converted the money to their own use and absconded to unknown destination.

According to him, the offences contravened Sections 79, 322 and 312 of the Penal Code.

However, the defendants denied committing the offences.

The Judge, Mr Abubakar Sadiq, admitted them to bail in the sum N600, 000 each and a surety each in like sum.

Sadiq ordered that the sureties must be level 10 officers in the civil service.

He adjourned the case until March 12.