The Police Command in Bayelsa on Tuesday confirmed the kidnapping of Mr Robert Desmond, Chief Executive Officer of a pro-All Progressive Congress (APC) campaign group known as the “New Face”.

The Spokesman of the command, DSP Asimin Butswat, who confirmed the abduction, said in Yenagoa that the police had commenced investigation to arrest the perpetrators of the crime.

A witness, Mike Perekiye, told newsmen that the victim, who was also an APC supporter in the state, was abducted on Saturday after a social event in Nembe Local Government Area.

Mr Victor Isaiah, Caretaker Chairman, Brass Local Council, condemned the act, describing it as wickedness to humanity.

Isaiah called on security operatives to do everything possible to secure the release of the victim unharmed.

He also urged anyone with information that could lead to his release to report to the authorities for prompt action.