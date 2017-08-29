A 25-year-old labourer, Anas Garba , was on Tuesday arraigned in an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, for allegedly impregnating a 13-year-old girl.

Garba who is facing a count charge of unlawful sexual intercourse, denied committing the offence.

The prosecutor, ASP Moses Uademevbo, had told the court that the defendant committed the offence sometimes in June about 9.30 p.m., at Iddo railway terminus compound.

- Advertisement -

He said that the accused had unlawful sexual intercourse with a 13-year-old girl in his room which resulted into pregnancy.

The offence contravened Section 137 of the Criminal law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Oluyemisi Adelaja, admitted Garba to N500,000 bail with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case until Sept.