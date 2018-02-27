A self-styled herbalist, 48-year-old Raji Ibrahim, who allegedly defrauded a woman of N245,000 on the pretext of giving her herbal pregnancy medicine for a set of twins, is facing trial at an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

Raji, who lives in Ewekoro, Ogun State, is facing two-counts of fraud and stealing.

The accused allegedly collected N245,000 from the complainant (name withheld), with the promise to give her fertility herbal medicine for a set of twins, the prosecution said.

Police Sgt. Michael Unah told the court that the accused committed the offences on January 29 at 2.50p.m. at Ajegunle Bus Stop, Abule-Iroko, a community in Lagos-Ogun boundary, off Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway.

“The accused fraudulently collected the sum of N245,000 from the complainant with a promise to give her medicine that will enable her to conceive and deliver a set of twins.”

The offences violated sections 287 and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Section 287 stipulates seven-year imprisonment, while Section 314 prescribes a 15-year jail term for false pretences.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the two counts.

In his ruling, the Magistrate, Mr. A. A. Fashola, granted the accused bail in the sum of N100,000, with one surety in like sum.

Fashola said the surety must be gainfully employed, with an evidence of three years’ tax payment.

Further hearing has been fixed for March 19.