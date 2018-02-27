An Igando Customary Court in Lagos on Monday reconciled the trouble union between Mrs Aminat Kazeem and her husband, Ramoni, whose 13-year-old marriage was on the brink of collapse.

The Court President, Mr Akin Akinniyi, successfully resolved the differences between the estranged couple after several adjournments and intervention.

Delivering his judgment, Akinniyi said that the marriage between Aminat and Ramoni Kazeem remained intact, solid and strong.

“The couple had written and signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in which the respondent had promised to turn over a new leaf.

“Since the court was able to reconcile the couple through thorough counselling, I urge both of you to go home and live in peace, love and be law abiding.

“The court wishes you more understanding, endurance and tolerance in your remaining lives together,’’ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the woman had approached the court to end her marriage claiming husband used her as guarantor for a loan from a bank.

“My husband used me as a guarantor to obtain money from a bank in which he had refused to pay,’’ the woman said.

The mother of two said that her husband transferred N100,000 from her account to his own private account without her consent.

The 40-year old businesswoman said that Ramoni always accused her of infidelity.

According to her, Ramoni is an irresponsible father and husband.

“Ramoni lacks care for us, I have been the one shouldering all the responsibility of paying house rent, children school fees and feeding,’’ she said.

She begged the court to divorce the union that she was no longer interested adding that the love she once had for her husband had faded.

However, Ramoni, did not deny the allegation of accusing his wife of infidelity.

He said that he accused his wife of infidelity when he went to visit his son in the school and was told that his wife and a man came earlier.

“I was told by the school that my wife and a man came to visit my son, so I concluded that the man is her concubine.’’

The respondent accepted that he transferred money from his wife’s account to his own but promised to pay back.

The 42-year-old self-employed said that he used his wife as a guarantor to obtain a loan, claiming he had started paying back the money.

Ramoni agreed that his wife had been responsible for the welfare of the home but promised to change positively.

He had begged the court not to grant his wife’s wish for the dissolution of marriage that he was still in love with her.