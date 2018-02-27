Troops of 23 Brigade deployed in Wukari, Taraba State on Exercise Ayem Akpatuma and a team of the Department of State Services from Jalingo conducted a cordon and search within Takum on Saturday during which three suspects were arrested in connection with the kidnapping and murder of Hon. Hosea Ibi, a member of the Taraba State House of Assembly.

The suspects arrested were Jaka Ejukun (24 years), Peter Isaga (33 years) and Arachukwu Bedforth (21 years)

In a follow up investigation, a raid operation was conducted on Sunday by the Nigerian Army and DSS operatives in Gbise, Kastina Ala LGA of Benue State, where more arrests were made.

During the operation, the following suspects were arrested at various locations: Isaiah Suwe (23 years), a Tiv by tribe from Lessel Ushongo LGA of Benue State; Amadu Barnarbas Torva, popularly known as Atamanin (23 years), from Gbise Kastina Ala LGA of Benue State; Aondi Teroo (21 years); Nengenen Mbaawuaga Damian (22 years); Aondoase Kayitor (18 years); and Ternenge Tersoo (19 years).

So far, nine persons have been arrested in connection with the killing of the lawmaker.

One of the suspects Amadu Barnabas Torva, participated actively in kidnapping and murdering of Ibi.

Items recovered from him included three Glo sim cards, three MTN sim cards, two Etisalat sim cards, one Airtel sim card, One Gionee Android phone, three Techno dual sim phones and his voter’s card.

Other items included one First Bank ATM card without any name on it, with number 5061051125350935375, one vigilante identity card with Taraba State Command belonging to one Moses Yaro, suspected to be a previous victim of the gang, and flash drive.

Suspects are presently in the custody of the Nigerian Army undergoing DSS interrogation.