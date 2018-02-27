The Kaduna State Police Command on Monday said it had arrested 10 suspects over Kasuwan Magani mayhem in Kajuru Local Government Area in Kaduna State.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Muhktar Aliyu, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Kaduna that 10 people were killed and 15 injured during the crisis.

Aliyu added that normalcy has returned in the area.

According to him, the command received a distressed call in the morning hours of Feb. 26 that there was tension in the area.

He said: “We immediately contacted ‘Operation Yaki’, a security outfit, and the Divisional Police Officer to arrest the situation.

“So the situation is under control.”

On loss of property, Aliyu said: “We are still accessing, we cannot be certain, but properties were destroyed.”

The PPRO said the cause of the crisis is being investigated.

Aliyu urged all citizens and communities to reject violence, divisions and hold their neighbours in peace and harmony.

He assured the residents that the command remained committed in performing its constitutional responsibility of protecting lives and properties.