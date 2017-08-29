Displaced traders at the demolished Eke Onuwa market in Owerri have appealed to Imo state government to complete the construction of stalls at the new market site in Egbeada.

The traders said the completion of work would enable them relocate without delay to the new site without exposure them to rain.

The traders made the appeal two days after the demolition of the Eke Onuwa market in Owerri by the state government to make room for development.

Many traders had unsuccessfully opposed the demolition of the Eke Onuwa market.

Mrs Chiaka Ibeanusi, a stock fish seller, said the earlier the new site was completed, the sooner her business would resume.

Ibeanusi lamented that she had not been able to make sales since the demolition of the market and added that her goods would get destroyed soon.

She also urged the government to sell the market stalls at affordable rates to those who owned shops in the old market.

The trader added that a lot of the traders had lost their goods to the demolition and urged the government to collect the rent for new shops in instalments.

Another trader, Mr. Joel Anyanwu, also noted that the roads leading to the new site had been damaged by the heavy rains this year.

He said this would discourage people from driving to the market and called for the roads to be properly constructed.

He stated that every effort should be put in place to ensure that the new site is better than the old one, adding that it would boost their morale.

Mr. Steven Chukwuma, who ran a cold room, also called for steady power supply in the new market site to reduce the cost of running the business.

He urged the state government to ensure that the new site is modernized for the comfort of the traders and their customers.

He noted also that this would help to control the disorderliness which was rampant in the demolished Eke Onuwa market.

Mr. Ogbonna Kalu, a second hand clothes seller, also called for the building of a proper car park to prevent driving inside the market.

He said this would help to prevent damages to the wares of the traders.