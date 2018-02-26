An Ilorin-based Islamic cleric, Wasiu Jaguma, was on Monday arraigned in an Ilorin Magistrates’ Court on a two-count charge of defamation of character and inciting disturbance.

The 40-year-old accused, a resident of Ipata Oloje Area of Ilorin, was alleged to have committed the offences on Feb. 14.

The prosecutor, Insp Mathew Ologbonsaiye, told the court that one Kamaldeen Saliu Olarewaju and Muhammed Habeeb Nababa of 19, Kamaldeen Street, Okekere, Ilorin, reported the matter at ‘C’ Division Police Station.

The prosecutor said the accused came to the area on the said date and held a sermon during which he used inciting words against the leader and founder of Al-Adaby Muslim Society, late Sheikh Tajuwadab, and Kamaldeen Sofiyulahi.

He said the sermon resulted in tension within Adangba area and its environs.

The First Information Report said “Investigation conducted revealed that Alfa Wasiu Jaguma admitted conducting the lecture using vulgar/abusive words against the referred scholars.’’

The prosecutor said the offences contravened Sections 114 and 392 of the Penal Code.

When the charge was read to the accused in Yoruba language, he pleaded not guilty.

Ologbonsaiye, however, told the court that investigation was still going on into the matter and urged the court to refuse bail to the accused so that he would not impede the process.

But the counsel to the accused, Usman Omotoso, urged the court to admit his client to bail as the offences were bailable.

Magistrate Fatima Binta Soliu granted bail to the accused in the sum of N100, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

She said that one of the sureties must be a civil servant on grade level 16 while the second should be a responsible family member.

Soliu also ruled that the two sureties must reside within the jurisdiction of the court.

She adjourned the case till March 7 for hearing.