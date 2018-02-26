The Police in Gombe State on Monday arrested 10 suspected criminals for alleged theft of motorcycles.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Shina Olukolu, disclosed this in an interview with newsmen in Gombe.

Olukolu said four of the suspects were caught with the stolen motorcycles, while the remaining six allegedly stole the motorcycles.

He said the suspects would be prosecuted to serve as detergent to those who might have contemplated similar actions.

He said the police would continue to perform its constitutional duties by protecting lives and property.

The commissioner, therefore, urged the public not to relent in availing the force with information about crimes in order to successfully fight them.Sheriff Shittu