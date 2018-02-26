Fighting has broken out in Kasuwan Magani, Kajuru local government area of Kaduna state.

Kasuwan Magani is about 31 kilometres from Kaduna metropolis.

It was gathered that many houses have reportedly been set on fire and scores already injured in the fracas.

The cause of the crisis is still unknown as at the time of writing this report.

But security operatives comprising of the Police, MOPOL and the Nigerian Army under the state elite security outfit Operation Yaki have been deployed to the area.

Kasuwan Magani is a strategic community in the Southern axis of the state linking the southern part of the state to the state capital and also carries the highway that links Kaduna to Plateau, Nasarawa and Benue states.