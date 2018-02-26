The Police Command in Enugu State has set-up a Joint departmental task force to mop-up illegal fire arms and ammunition in the state.

The Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, recently directed Commissioners of Police of all the state commands to commence recovery of prohibited firearms in the country.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mohammed Danmallam, disclosed this on Monday while briefing newsmen on the recent directive of the Inspector General of Police.

Danmallam said that the Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations, Frank Idu, had been appointed to head the task-force.

He said that the task-force comprised personnel from State and Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad, Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department and mobile police units.

He said: “The task force will ensure the mop-up of all illegal fire arms and ammunition in the state as well as stop all militia groups.

“The task force will ensure that everybody holding illegal fire arms and ammunition will be prosecuted.’’

The commissioner urged all persons with fire arms and ammunition to re-verify and revalidate them in the command within 14 days.

He said that anyone caught with illegal fire arms and ammunition would henceforth be prosecuted according to relevant laws of the country.

Danmallam said: “If you have fire arms and ammunition with expired licence or not duly registered, you must re-verify and revalidate at the command now.’’

He said that the enforcement would be total and urged members of the public to give information on people holding such illegal fire arms and ammunition to the police.

He said: “Everybody should assist the police and command on this issue; members of the public and especially journalists will do well to give us intelligence information.”

He said that the state had no militia group and had remained very peaceful for over two years.