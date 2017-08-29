Two brothers have been arrested in Abuja for their alleged involvement in armed robbery and car snatching.

The FCT Police Command claimed that the brothers – Solomon Manger (26) and Isaac Manger (22) operate between Wuse and Kuruduma areas of Abuja and specialise in snatching cars from cab operators.

Before their arrest, the police said the suspects had snatched a Honda Accord car from their victim and sold it for N40,000.

The Command’s Spokesman, DSP Anjuguri Manzah, disclosed these in a statement on Tuesday.

The police said: “The suspects Solomon Manger (26) and Isaac Manger (22) of Koti, Kwande local government area of Benue State were arrested on 24/08/2017 at 9:20 p.m. by police operatives attached to Asokoro Division on pin-down at Abacha Barracks overhead bridge en-route Kuruduma village, following a report that on 23/08/2017 about 9:00 p.m. the duo had robbed one of their victims of his black Honda Accord car.

“The suspects who operate between Wuse to Kuruduma village via Abacha Barack Bridge were nabbed by eagle-eyed police operatives after their fresh attempt to snatch another car from a cab operator whose services they engaged from Wuse Zone 2 was foiled by the police team.

“Following their arrest, the suspects confessed to have sold a Honda Accord car they had snatched a day before the arrest for N40,000 to their cohort who is currently on the run.”

The police said the suspects would be transferred to the Command Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation and possible prosecution.

The Commissioner of Police FCT, CP Musa Kimo, urged taxi drivers in the FCT to be vigilant and alert when picking passengers.