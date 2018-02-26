An Osogbo Chief Magistrates’ Court on Monday remanded seven persons in Ilesa prison over alleged armed robbery.

The accused include; Olorunisomo Gbenga, 21; Dada Ayomide, 20; Yisa Mufutau, 23; Adeoti Saheed, 22; Rasheed Suleiman, 20; Kehinde Olarewaju, 27 and Badmus Kayode, 21.

The accused are being tried on a six-count charge bordering on robbery, conspiracy, and unlawful possession of fire arms.

The Magistrate, Mrs Fatimo Sodamade, ordered the accused to be remanded in prison because of the gravity of the alleged offences.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Mr Mustapha Tajudeen, had told the court that the defendants committed the offence on Dec. 31, 2017 at about 2:30 p.m., in Osogbo.

Tajudeen alleged that the accused conspired to rob four persons, Azeez Waheed, Adedeji Ridwan, Giwa Olalade, and Fagbemi Isaac, of some items.

“The culprits carted away a BlackBerry phone, Android phone, power bank, Infinix phone, Samsung mobile phone, Itel phone and ATM cards with cash sum of N25,000 among other items .”

He told the court that the accused committed the alleged act while armed with guns, cutlasses, and other dangerous weapons.

The prosecutor said the offense contravened Sections 1 and 6 of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act cap R11 Vol.14 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

The plea of the accused was not taken before the magistrate adjourned the case till March 28, for mention.