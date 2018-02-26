The Ebonyi State Government seeking the assistance of the police in the case of an eight-year-old girl, allegedly sexually molested by her uncles.

The step follows a complaint by the alleged victim’s cousin, Miss Esther Nwafor, that the uncles, a 35-year-old father of five, and the other, a 25-year-old father of one, had been molesting the child.

Nwafor said in Abakaliki on Friday that the men from Ezugwu Itam in Ikwo Local Government Area took advantage of the girl’s predicament arising from her father’s death and mother’s mental illness.

She alleged that the men had been using food items to lure the girl into sexual acts, which had damaged her vagina.

“They lure her with indomie noodles, biscuits, candies until their deed was made open through her vagina that was suspected to be infected with the sexually Transmitted disease,” she said.

Nwafor said the child did not let anyone know her condition because of threats to her life by the suspects, who allegedly warned her against telling anyone.

She said the victim’s grandmother and caregiver presumed the problem was mere disease and resorted to using local herbs to cure her.

“As improvement was not forthcoming, grandma took her to a chemist through whom the disease was discovered to be a result of serial rapes by the men.

“The girl urinates under excruciating pain coupled with pus and blood which accompany her urine and faeces.

Nwafor alleged that the older man had been committing the act for two years and that the younger man inserted his fingernails in the girl’s private vagina.

She said that the suspects influenced some elders of the community who opted that the matter is resolved traditionally.

Nwafor said that she was not satisfied with the manner the issue was handled in the community and as a result, she had to seek the intervention of the ministry.

Mr Godwin Igwe, the Head of Department, Child Protection in the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Welfare, said a letter had been written to the Commissioner of Police in the state for intervention.

“First, we had referred them to Federal Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki, for proper treatment because pursuing the case first without giving proper medical attention to the victim may likely jeopardise and worsen her condition.

”We will take her to police as soon as she becomes relieved and also refer to the International Federation of Women Lawyers for free legal aid,’’

Igwe added that the case would be taken to Family Succour and Upliftment Foundation of Mrs Rachael Umahi, the wife of the state governor, for assistance.

He advised parents to be aware of their children’s activities and whom they associated with.