There was pandemonium on Sunday morning in Ayedun Area of Akure, Ondo state, when a lifeless body of a middle aged woman identified as Funke Ojo, was found in a well said to belong to a church.

The victim’s body was said to have been found in a well that belong to a Cherubim and Seraphim Church where she was taken to for spiritual deliverance on Saturday evening.

Her body was later evacuated by some sympathizers and some security agents.

As of the time of this report, nobody could explain what led to the death of the deceased.

But her husband, Mr. Ojo said, he personally took his wife to the church for prayers and confirmed that her condition improved after the intervention of the presiding prophet.

Ojo who later reported the incident to the police, noted that his wife decided to pass the night in the church only for them to find her corpse in the well beside the church the next morning.

Confirming the incident, the Ondo State Police Public Relations Officer, Femi Joseph, said preliminary investigation points to suicide but detectives are still doing more to unravel any foul play.

Joseph said, “What her husband said was that his wife was taken to the church for prayers on Saturday. She was prayed for and regained her consciousness.

“She decided to pass the night there, but her lifeless body was later found in the well in the morning when some people wanted to fetch water.

“For now we are investigating suicide and we are digging deep to see if there was any foul play.”